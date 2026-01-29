Budget: Time to put primary healthcare at the heart of India’s health system
India has been witnessing a concerning trend where the proportion of public health expenditure going towards primary healthcare has declined, while spending on tertiary care has increased. This must be reversed. Strong primary healthcare is the foundation of an efficient and equitable health system.
India’s healthcare sector stands at a critical juncture. While our aspirations for a healthier nation are bold, fiscal commitments often fall short of aligning with these goals. As we approach the Union Budget, this is the moment to ask a fundamental question: do we want a health system that merely treats illness, or one that protects lives, livelihoods and enables holistic well-being?