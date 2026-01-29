Budget: Time to put primary healthcare at the heart of India’s health system

For India to retain her status as the ‘pharmacy of the world’, a science-based, independent and agile regulatory framework is the need of the hour. Weak regulatory systems undermine public trust and damage India’s global reputation as a reliable producer of medicines and vaccines. Whether in drug regulation or food safety, agencies such as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India must be strengthened by bringing in more scientific expertise and granting them greater autonomy. Regulators must be technically-qualified, of high calibre, and empowered to act independently and decisively. The prolonged delay in implementing front-of-pack labelling due to industry pressure highlights the urgent need for stronger and more independent regulators in the country.