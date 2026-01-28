Union Budget should boost public capex, contain borrowing costs
Summary
Banks are well-capitalised and gross non-performing assets (NPAs) are at historic lows, making them well-positioned to support the next leg of the domestic investment cycle. Bond markets will continue to complement bank lending, though their depth remains limited to highly rated issuers.
The Union Budget, to be unveiled on 1 February, comes in the wake of a strong performance by the Indian economy in 2025, despite geopolitical tensions and the US tariff onslaught.
