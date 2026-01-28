Union Budget should boost public capex, contain borrowing costs

The Budget must also materially enhance outlays for incentive disbursements under the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes. These schemes have met with limited success so far, partly on account of operational delays (such as regulatory, infrastructure, and supply chain-related) as well as delays in receiving incentives in some cases. However, capex has picked up across some sectors under the PLI schemes, and production is likely to gather pace. Doubling down on resolving sectoral issues could boost India’s manufacturing growth in the near term.