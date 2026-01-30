Beyond the Goldilocks glow: Budget priorities on 1 February
India's Union budget must address mixed economic signals, focusing on private investment, job creation, and agricultural reform. Prioritizing usable input tax credits and reskilling for AI is essential.
India goes into the Union budget with what looks like a “Goldilocks" macro mix: growth is steady, inflation seems under control, the fiscal glide path is intact, and sovereign ratings are up a notch. Yet, the economy is sending mixed signals that the budget cannot ignore. We need a budget for tomorrow’s challenges rather than yesterday’s comfort.