Beyond the Goldilocks glow: Budget priorities on 1 February

The fifth priority is macro stability. Low inflation today is not a permanent entitlement, and can reverse sharply due to base effects and commodity dynamics. The rupee was the worst-performing currency during 2025, and is still under pressure. Imported inflation remains a threat. The net FDI fell almost to zero, and trade deficit financing has become a new worry. The initiatives on multiple FTA’s will pay off in course of time. The mega announcement of FDI in data centres will help. Meanwhile, the fiscal deficit should be brought down from around 4.4% of GDP towards 4%. This adjustment has to be quality-driven: protect capex, cut waste, and improve tax administration.