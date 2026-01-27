Capital, cities and competitiveness: A growth agenda for India
Summary
Indian cities must be treated as engines of growth. Our cities can be drivers of growth, yet weak municipal finances, fragmented planning, and capacity constraints hold them back. The Budget must operationalise the Urban Challenge Fund, tying funding to outcomes.
India’s economic challenge today is to sustain a growth of 8-9% over the next two decades to achieve its vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The upcoming Union Budget must focus on reforms that raise India’s long-term growth potential.
