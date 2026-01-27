Capital, cities and competitiveness: A growth agenda for India

Fourth, India must place innovation at the centre of its growth strategy. Innovation is a key determinant of productivity and competitiveness. The Budget must advance the Deep Tech Fund of Funds to provide patient capital for cutting-edge technologies. Access to affordable, secure, renewable-powered compute is now as fundamental as access to power or transport infrastructure. Scaling domestic data centre capacity and establishing sovereign compute parks will position India as a global provider of digital and compute services under Indian jurisdiction. Innovation must also be linked to markets. A National Green Public Procurement Programme that aggregates demand for green technologies such as low-carbon steel, cement, aluminium, and batteries can help Indian innovations scale. By providing assured offtake and reducing early-stage risk, government procurement, when used strategically, is a powerful tool for market creation.