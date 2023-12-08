Untangling revenge from justice in the $6 bn opioid addiction settlement case in the US
Summary
- If the settlement is allowed to proceed, it would see rich folks escaping responsibility for having caused widespread suffering, including death, with only their company going bankrupt paying damages
Here is a legal-ethical challenge worthy of King Solomon or King Vikramaditya, both known for their ability to find solutions to knotty problems. A settlement for opioid addiction in the US combines $6 billion in damages for individual victims, local governments, states, and tribes, with immunity for the Sackler family behind Purdue Pharma, which aggressively promoted of OxyContin, a prescription painkiller that figures majorly in the United States’ opioid addiction and overdose deaths crisis.