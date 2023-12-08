Untangling revenge from justice in the $6 bn opioid addiction settlement case in the US

Humanity has evolved away from the primitive conception of justice implicit in the norm, an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth, which equates, as it were, retribution with justice. Modern penal systems pursue justice, rather than avenging the crime in question. Yet, it is difficult to disentangle revenge from justice. It often so happens that white-collar crime, driven by the greed of, say, a few wolves of Wallstreet, engineers a financial crisis that, in turn, engenders an economic crisis, destroying jobs, driving people out of homes on which they can no longer afford mortgage payments, and driving some of those affected to substance abuse. If some of these desperate individuals commit a theft, they would be sent to prison, while those culpable for the original, greed-driven wrongdoing at the beginning of this sordid chain of causation would get away with some fines. Clearly, the modern penal system does not always deliver justice.

