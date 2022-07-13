US Fed is not falling into an emerging markets' trap

Industry titans have reasons to be annoyed. Data due Wednesday will likely point to consumer inflation marching to a fresh four-decade high, thereby tying the Fed’s hands to another 75-basis point rate hike in July. In just four months, the spread between the 10-year Treasury bond and the two-year note, traditionally a reliable barometer of recession risks, inverted three times. The International Monetary Fund cut its growth projections for the US economy this year and next.

