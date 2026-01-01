Boston: As candidates vie to become the next chair of the US Federal Reserve, they should heed the hockey legend Wayne Gretzky’s advice to “skate to where the puck is going, not where it has been.” With many economic pucks in play—from sticky inflation, mounting deficits, and an AI investment boom to potential financial fragility and concerns about the dollar’s global primacy—a big question for the global economy is whether the Fed will be allowed to do what it needs to do. Will it maintain enough autonomy and credibility to promote stable prices, maximum employment, and financial stability when politics, increasing debt, and market exuberance could be heading the other way?
Will the Fed be allowed to do its job?
SummaryThe Fed's autonomy is jeopardized by political pressures, particularly from the Trump administration, amidst rising inflation and fiscal deficits. As AI investments surge, the central bank's ability to navigate economic challenges could shape the future of the dollar and global financial stability.
