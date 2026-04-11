It is the day when peace talks between the US and Iran are set to begin — in Pakistan.
From Hormuz to the Moon: A world on edge, at war, and reaching for the stars
SummaryUS-Iran talks in Pakistan could reshape West Asia’s future even as Gaza funding falters and NASA’s Artemis II signals a new space era. Diplomacy, conflict and ambition collide in one pivotal week.
It is the day when peace talks between the US and Iran are set to begin — in Pakistan.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More