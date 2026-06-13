The week that tested strategic partnerships and global power plays

This was a grim week for Indian seafarers. Three sailors were killed when US forces fired on the Palau-flagged vessel Settebello, which was manned largely by an Indian crew. This happened as the US continued enforcing naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since 13 April. Iran has already shut passage through Hormuz.
US Central Command (Centcom) said US aircraft “disabled” two other vessels – Marivex and Jalveer. All three had violated the blockade, a Centcom statement said. The Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker, had 20 Indians among others.
The US fired Hellfire missiles on Jalveer, hardly a day after India summoned US Charge d’Affaire Jason Meek to strongly protest the attack on Settebello.
Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the vessels were in violation of US sanctions. Notably, these are not internationally agreed-upon strictures like UN sanctions. So, why is India mentioning US sanctions rather than UN sanctions?