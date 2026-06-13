The week that tested strategic partnerships and global power plays

This was a grim week for Indian seafarers. Three sailors were killed when US forces fired on the Palau-flagged vessel Settebello, which was manned largely by an Indian crew. This happened as the US continued enforcing naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since 13 April. Iran has already shut passage through Hormuz.
This was a grim week for Indian seafarers. Three sailors were killed when US forces fired on the Palau-flagged vessel Settebello, which was manned largely by an Indian crew. This happened as the US continued enforcing naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since 13 April. Iran has already shut passage through Hormuz.
US Central Command (Centcom) said US aircraft “disabled” two other vessels – Marivex and Jalveer. All three had violated the blockade, a Centcom statement said. The Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker, had 20 Indians among others.
US Central Command (Centcom) said US aircraft “disabled” two other vessels – Marivex and Jalveer. All three had violated the blockade, a Centcom statement said. The Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker, had 20 Indians among others.
The US fired Hellfire missiles on Jalveer, hardly a day after India summoned US Charge d’Affaire Jason Meek to strongly protest the attack on Settebello.
Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the vessels were in violation of US sanctions. Notably, these are not internationally agreed-upon strictures like UN sanctions. So, why is India mentioning US sanctions rather than UN sanctions?
The incidents raise broader questions. How do the attacks on ships with Indian mariners in open waters sit with claims of India being a strategic partners with the US?
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on 24 May said India is “one of our most important strategic partners in the world.” There are unconfirmed reports that the crew of one of the ships identified themselves as “Indian”, perhaps thinking that they might be spared.
India lodged protests with the US over the targeting of the Settebello and Jalveer. Overnight, Indian external affairs minister S. Jaishankar spoke to Rubio lodging “India’s strong protest" at the attacks. “Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.
But is a diplomatic protest enough? China is watching. So is much of the Global South. What other options does India have to express its sentiments on the loss of lives of its people? To remind Washington that a country of 1.45 billion people is not a pushover?
Trump tends to respect leaders who stand up to him. Consider how he deals with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
If the opportunity arises – perhaps next week on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France – India should spell out its red lines clearly to Trump.
Recall the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin in September 2025. Images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin and Xi Jinping smiling and shaking hands sent a message that no diplomatic communique could match. Perhaps it’s time to think of a stronger message. Perhaps the Brics summit India is to host later this year could be the platform to signal India’s multi-alignment options.
As the Iran war crossed the 100-day mark, the cycle of deal-no-deal continued this week. Social media posts quoting CNN said Trump had (till 12 June) said 39 times that the US and Iran are close to a deal. The figure is not independently verified.
Two other developments to note
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday hinted that the peace deal is nearing its finalization. This is perhaps the only time since the war started that Iran has made sucha a statement. “The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content,” Araghchi wrote in a tweet. This was reposted by Trump.
Meanwhile, an Iranian drone brought down a technologically superior Apache helicopter. Boeing, the manufacturer, proudly calls the Apache the “backbone” of the US Army’s attack helicopter fleet. Lesson for India too, as we have bought Apaches from the US?
In another part of the globe
XJinping visited North Korea – his first in seven years. The timing is notable– world leaders have been courting Beijing; the mayhem unleashed by Trump makes it easy for China to cast itself as a stable and versatile global power broker.
The visit coincides with the 65th anniversary of China and North Korea’s 1961 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. This is reported to be China’s only mutual defence treaty.
Western commentators see Xi Jinping’s visit as an opportunity for him to reemphasise China’s close, historic ties with Pyongyang amid closer cooperation in recent years between Russia and North Korea.
This comes as North Korea and Russia have grown close – reports say many hundreds of North Koreans have been drafted into the Russian army to fight the Ukraine war. China would therefore like to underline that it remains North Korea’s most critical economic lifeline and diplomatic partner. China accounts for more than 90% of North Korea's international trade, which faces wide-ranging international sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme.
This raises another question: is Beijing using North Korea as a proxy to keep the US and its allies—particularly Japan and South Korea—permanently on edge?
Some good news
A federal judge in Boston struck down a $100,000 fee that Trump had imposed on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers, concluding that it constituted an unlawful tax Congress never authorized. This ruling was in response to a lawsuit filed by 20 Democratic state attorneys general challenging the fee Trump announced in September that dramatically raised the cost of obtaining H-1B visas, which tech companies in particular rely on to bring in foreign workers.
The H-1B program offers 65,000 visas annually, with another 20,000 visas for workers with advanced degrees, approved for three to six years. Employers seeking a visa for a foreign worker before Trump's proclamation typically paid about $2,000 to $5,000 in fees.
Trump’s gripe is that Indians IT professionals use loopholes in the scheme to corner most of the visas, making it a route to stay on in the US and taking away jobs from Americans. Undaunted by the court verdict, the Trump administration said it will appeal the ruling.