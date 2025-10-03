Why not let Ukraine hit Moscow?

All who follow the war understand that Ukraine won’t gain the upper hand in the fight if the Russian homeland is a sanctuary. Mr. Trump himself said on social media this year that President Biden’s big mistake was refusing to let Ukraine “fight back" instead of merely defending its own territory. He was right then, not that his policy has changed much since.

All who follow the war understand that Ukraine won’t gain the upper hand in the fight if the Russian homeland is a sanctuary. Mr. Trump himself said on social media this year that President Biden’s big mistake was refusing to let Ukraine “fight back" instead of merely defending its own territory. He was right then, not that his policy has changed much since.

Ukraine’s attacks on Russian energy infrastructure are doing real damage. The Hudson Institute in its Oct. 1 battlefield update noted that “Russia has been placing protective metal structures over its energy facilities to protect them from long-range Ukrainian drone strikes. The Kremlin also recently banned the export of gasoline until the end of 2025 in an effort to conserve its resources for domestic use."

U.S. intel will make these attacks pack a more powerful and precise punch. The intelligence support is at least a tacit overruling of those in the Administration, especially in the Pentagon’s strategy shop, who fret that any such help amounts to dangerous escalation that might rile Mr. Putin.

A crucial question is whether Mr. Trump will put targeting restrictions on the new Extended Range Attack Munition soon to arrive in Ukraine. These cheaper munitions will give Ukraine better ability to strike at longer ranges. Their U.S. development for Ukraine is a success story amid so much defeatism about insufficient and too-expensive U.S. weapons inventories.

Mr. Trump still isn’t ready to get tough on Mr. Putin, and one wonders if this week’s leaks are designed to stave off criticism that he isn’t doing what he really should: Putting sanctions on buyers of Russian oil and on Mr. Putin himself; seizing Russian assets frozen in foreign accounts; expanding Ukraine’s long-range weapons arsenal, including Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Even on the good days, Mr. Trump’s Ukraine policy is a muddle. But we’ll still applaud an incremental improvement like more U.S. intelligence support for Ukraine to help pressure Mr. Putin to the negotiating table.