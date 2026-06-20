A deal, a summit and a reality check for India

So we have a deal.
The US and Iran have finally sealed one—much to the chagrin (or is it shock, dismay?) of Israel, given all the statements from President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
Then came some interesting tidbits from the G7 Summit at Evian in France, including a full-blown war of words between Trump and an irked Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
And Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down with President Trump at Evian for their first face-to-face meeting in 16 months.
Fragile peace
First, yes, the deal is done.
But reality check: it is only a preliminary agreement. Long, hard-nosed negotiations lie ahead and, going by news reports, there are already plenty of hurdles.
Take the Israel-Hezbollah face-off on Thursday, just hours after the deal was signed by Trump at the spectacular Palace of Versailles.