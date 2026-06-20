A deal, a summit and a reality check for India

So we have a deal.
So we have a deal.
The US and Iran have finally sealed one—much to the chagrin (or is it shock, dismay?) of Israel, given all the statements from President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
The US and Iran have finally sealed one—much to the chagrin (or is it shock, dismay?) of Israel, given all the statements from President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
Then came some interesting tidbits from the G7 Summit at Evian in France, including a full-blown war of words between Trump and an irked Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
And Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down with President Trump at Evian for their first face-to-face meeting in 16 months.
Fragile peace
First, yes, the deal is done.
But reality check: it is only a preliminary agreement. Long, hard-nosed negotiations lie ahead and, going by news reports, there are already plenty of hurdles.
Take the Israel-Hezbollah face-off on Thursday, just hours after the deal was signed by Trump at the spectacular Palace of Versailles.
(It was also where the US, Britain, France and Italy got Germany to sign the historic Treaty of Versailles in 1919, ending World War I. It is believed that the humiliation then heaped on Germany led to the rise of Adolf Hitler.)
French Finance Minister Roland Lescure recounted how the deal was signed at Versailles, the venue of the dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron to officially close the G7 summit.
The expectation had been that the signing would happen on 19 June in Geneva.
But Trump—typically unpredictable—preponed the programme.
Lescure told RTL Radio that Trump thanked everyone for the G7 meetings and the dinner and then said, “And by the way, I have a good agreement with Iran, and I’m going to sign it.”
“We literally saw (US Secretary of State) Marco Rubio leave—I don’t know if he had already printed the memorandum of agreement or went to print it—and come back,” Lescure added.
As of writing this piece, Israel and Hezbollah had agreed (yet again) to a ceasefire on Friday. Who knows how long it will last?
The upshot was that JD Vance postponed a visit to Geneva after the Iranian delegation delayed its own visit to Switzerland in protest against the Lebanon attack. If anyone wants evidence of how tenuous this entire process remains, this is it.
India’s stakes
In India, keeping our fingers crossed would be good, given what is at stake.
It will take time for the Strait of Hormuz to fully reopen. That waterway remains India's energy lifeline, even though the country has diversified its procurement sources.
Still, the reopening itself is good news. Ships carrying oil, gas and fertilizers that were stuck inside the Strait can now reach India without fear of being targeted by either the US or Iran. (A New York Times report this week, quoting an Indian think tank, said India’s fuel situation was precarious, with reserves sufficient for only 10 days.)
The lifting of sanctions on Iran could also pave the way for renewed economic engagement. Indian businesses, once wary of Trump's sanctions, may now explore opportunities again. A revival of the Chabahar port project may also become possible.
There is, however, a major caveat.
For the deal to work, Israel will have to play ball. Many ministers in the Israeli cabinet, especially from the Right, are reportedly deeply unhappy with the agreement and furious with Trump. So much so that Vance publicly warned Israeli leaders to rein in their criticism, reminding them that the US was the only country still standing firmly by Israel.
Was it pique with Israel that prompted Trump to say it would be unfair for Iran not to have ballistic missiles if other countries have them?
Summit theatre
Onto the G7 Summit at Evian-les-Bains in France.
Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States make up the G7. For a brief period, the grouping became the G8 following Russia's inclusion in 1997. Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, however, led to its expulsion.
The European Union also attends the annual gathering. This year, India, Ukraine, Egypt, the UAE, Qatar, Brazil, Kenya and South Korea joined various summit sessions.
Given the extensive coverage of the summit proceedings, I am focussing on some trivia.
Like when Trump walked into a session late on the final day and, for some reason, felt compelled to announce to assembled leaders: “I am the boss!”
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz presented Trump with a Germany national soccer team jersey. It was personalized with the words “TRUMP 47”—a reference to Trump being the 47th president of the United States. Incidentally, the jersey was also intended as a birthday gift. Trump turned 80 on 14 June. Trump somehow didn't seem too impressed with Merz’ gift.
Merz later posted a photo of the exchange on social media with the caption: “After all, we’re on the same team…”
One wonders if Trump got the message.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s smoking habit also briefly became a summit talking point. When asked by Merz if she had already had a smoke that morning, Meloni said she hadn’t smoked “since the first of May.” It drew enthusiastic congratulations from leaders of Canada, the UK, Japan and the EU.
Then came the real drama.
An open row erupted between Trump and Meloni after Trump told Italy's La7 TV channel that Meloni had “begged me to take a photo with her; I felt sorry for her." News reports noted that Trump and Meloni were seen in close conversation on several occasions during the summit. "She's probably happy I spoke to her," he added.
Meloni's response came via Instagram. She said she was "frankly stunned" by Trump's comments.
"I don't know why the US president behaves this way towards allies. I can only say it is regrettable he does not show the same determination towards the enemies of the West and towards the enemies of the US, whose leaders he instead appears to be far more accommodating with."
Then came the punchline: "There is one thing he needs to remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg."
Trump and Meloni were known to share a warm equation which came under a cloud when Italy refused the use of its bases during the US-Iran. Was this Trump’s way of settling scores?
Strategic reality
This week, PM Modi sat down with Trump for talks after a gap of 16 months. Trump was effusive in his praise of Modi. Modi was more restrained, though he commended Trump’s efforts to end the West Asia war.
He smiled when Trump said that if Modi (and India) were attacked, the US would come to help. There was no Modi hug for Trump, more of handshakes… which brings out the state of India-US relations today.
The reality is that India is no longer as central to the US strategic calculus as many in New Delhi may have hoped. The November 2025 US National Security Strategy makes this clear, as does the National Defense Strategy that followed.
Under Trump, US has determined that its area of strategic importance is the Western Hemisphere and the Pacific. Which is also perhaps why the Hawaii based Indo-Pacific Command went back to its original name, Asia-Pacific Command.
In this framework, the Indian Ocean region appears to have slipped down the list of priorities. Which raises a larger question: what does this mean for the Quad?
One country quietly pleased by this shift would be China, for whom the very idea of the Indo-Pacific was always anathema.
There is a need for quiet, hard thinking and perhaps some reworking of strategy as India adjusts to the reality that the US may no longer be the dependable strategic partner it believed it had for much of the past quarter-century.