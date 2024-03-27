Vedanta’s wriggle room narrows as creditors fret over demerger
SummaryA decade ago, Anil Agarwal had merged all his businesses into Vedanta with plans to take it private. The argument for the merger then was exactly the same as it is for the demerger now: unlocking value
India’s metal king and self-made billionaire Anil Agarwal is finding out that the best-laid plans of mice and men can go awry. Eighteen months ago, his group announced it would set up a display fabrication and semiconductor manufacturing facility in Gujarat. A year later another announcement followed, that of a demerger of five businesses from the group’s flagship company, Vedanta Ltd. After a period of financial distress, the tycoon, it seemed, was back in business.