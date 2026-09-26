Vijaypat Singhania: the tycoon who flew too close to the son

Flying high

But Vijaypat was never a man for the numbers. At heart, he was an aesthete and an adventurer. In business, more than the numbers, it was brands like Park Avenue, launched in 1986, and the unforgettable marketing campaign under the tagline “The Complete Man” that cemented his legacy. The same impulse ran through other ventures. He ran Safari Airways briefly in the early 1970s before shutting it down, launched the newspaper The Indian Post in 1987 and later sold it, and between 1992 and 1998 flew as co-pilot and captain for various airlines.