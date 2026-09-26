Vijaypat Singhania: the tycoon who flew too close to the son

Raymond's famous tagline, “The Complete Man,” found its ultimate embodiment in the company's own architect. Vijaypat Singhania, the force behind the powerhouse brand, who died in March 2026 at 87, lived a life of extraordinary breadth. Whether it was setting a record in a microlight aircraft, starting a newspaper or building one of India's best-known retail brands, Singhania was among the handful of Indian businessmen who never confined themselves to the boardroom.