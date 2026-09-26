Vijaypat Singhania: the tycoon who flew too close to the son

Raymond's famous tagline, “The Complete Man,” found its ultimate embodiment in the company's own architect. Vijaypat Singhania, the force behind the powerhouse brand, who died in March 2026 at 87, lived a life of extraordinary breadth. Whether it was setting a record in a microlight aircraft, starting a newspaper or building one of India's best-known retail brands, Singhania was among the handful of Indian businessmen who never confined themselves to the boardroom.
Raymond's famous tagline, “The Complete Man,” found its ultimate embodiment in the company's own architect. Vijaypat Singhania, the force behind the powerhouse brand, who died in March 2026 at 87, lived a life of extraordinary breadth. Whether it was setting a record in a microlight aircraft, starting a newspaper or building one of India's best-known retail brands, Singhania was among the handful of Indian businessmen who never confined themselves to the boardroom.
Born in 1938 in Kanpur into the prominent Marwari family behind the JK Organisation, he lost his mother at four and saw little of his father, Kailashpat Singhania, who acquired the Raymond woollen mill from ED Sassoon & Co in 1944. Though Vijaypat studied commerce at Sydenham College in Mumbai, he didn't really enjoy it and often remarked that he might have been better suited as a scientist or engineer. Following early training at JK Chemicals, in January 1980 he was put in charge of Raymond after the death of his cousin G.K. Singhania.
Over the next 20 years, the reluctant businessman expanded the company into a large industrial conglomerate with operations in synthetic fabrics, denim, steel, cement and engineering files. The diversification into too many unrelated areas eventually proved to be a drag on profits. A downturn in 1996-97 hit steel and cement hard, and several divisions were already up for sale by the time he stepped down in September 2000, forcing his son Gautam to undertake a restructuring exercise that incorporated divesting non-core businesses.
Flying high
But Vijaypat was never a man for the numbers. At heart, he was an aesthete and an adventurer. In business, more than the numbers, it was brands like Park Avenue, launched in 1986, and the unforgettable marketing campaign under the tagline “The Complete Man” that cemented his legacy. The same impulse ran through other ventures. He ran Safari Airways briefly in the early 1970s before shutting it down, launched the newspaper The Indian Post in 1987 and later sold it, and between 1992 and 1998 flew as co-pilot and captain for various airlines.
His interests, though, went well beyond business. Inspired by such tycoons-turned-aviation legends as JRD Tata and Howard Hughes, he took to flying with a rare passion. In 1988, he set a world record by flying a solo microlight aircraft all the way from London to New Delhi in 23 days. In 1994, he won the Federation Aeronautique Internationale gold medal in a round-the-world air race. On 26 November 2005, aged 67, he took a hot-air balloon to 21,027 metres over Mumbai, a world record for altitude.
The family rupture
That a man of such diverse tastes should headline one of the saddest stories in Indian business is therefore quite ironic. In 2015, days after the four children of his estranged elder son Madhupati, who had left the family acrimoniously in 1998, sued him in the Bombay High Court, he transferred his entire 37% stake in Raymond to his younger son Gautam. The move boomeranged and kickstarted a bitter and public falling-out in which he was stripped of his title of Chairman Emeritus in October 2018 and, by his own telling, saved from the street only by leftover savings.
The iconic JK House, a 36-storey tower in Mumbai's upscale Breach Candy, became the unlikely battleground for the feud. Set for redevelopment, the senior Singhania claimed he had been promised a duplex apartment in the redeveloped building at a fraction of its market value. Gautam put the offer to shareholders, who voted against it.
Court battles followed as the bitterness became ugly, with Vijaypat even complaining to the Worli police of theft and criminal trespass, alleging that his Padma Bhushan certificate, which he had received in 2006, world-record certificates and medals had gone missing from his office. Gautam called the claims baseless.
The final fall
Even his memoir An Incomplete Life, which came out in October 2021, ran into initial trouble as the Bombay High Court restrained its sale after Raymond claimed it revealed confidential arbitration proceedings. A week later, though, a two-judge bench set aside the injunction, allowing the publisher to resume sales.
Eventually, the man who built one of India's finest brands found himself left out in the cold in the autumn of his life. He dubbed his decision to hand over everything to his son ‘the height of stupidity’, a reminder that the sharpest of men are guilty of serious missteps when it comes to those they love the most.
For more such stories, read The Enterprising Indian: Stories From India Inc.