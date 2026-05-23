Vikram Lal: the industrial tycoon who knew when to walk away

Vikram Lal is not a name many young, aspirational Indians instantly recognize. Ask a 20-something in Bengaluru or Mumbai who built the empire behind the Royal Enfield motorcycle, and they are more likely to point to his son, Siddhartha Lal, the leather-jacket-wearing inheritor who transformed the brand.
There’s good reason for that. In the hyper-visible world of Indian capitalism, billionaires are expected to follow a familiar script: towering mansions, lavish parties, and constant public visibility.
Vikram Lal rejected that script through one of the rarest acts in corporate India—walking away at his peak, when people were still asking why, not why not.
German influence
Born in 1942, Lal grew up around business. His father had built a modest tractor business in newly independent India. When it came time to study, Lal headed to the Technical University of Darmstadt in West Germany to pursue mechanical engineering.