Great power games, oil wars and India’s uneasy balancing act

Lots of headlines jostling for attention this week.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing came days after US President Donald Trump’s China trip, which many analysts and media commentators criticized for lacking tangible outcomes.
Then came the extraordinary New York Times scoop claiming Israel and the US had planned to install former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as head of a new administration after removing Khamenei.
Meanwhile, another round of crunch talks is underway as Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir landed in Tehran in yet another attempt to broker peace. This came even as Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly held a less-than-cordial phone conversation over Iran.
And finally, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is heading to India—at long last, India gets some attention. Incidentally, so is Delcy Rodriguez, acting president of Venezuela, who replaced Nicolas Maduro after his reported abduction by the US earlier this year. Word is that both Rubio and Rodriguez have oil sales on their minds during the India visit.