Vodafone-Idea's survival odds brighten, but it needs to do more to escape the quagmire
While plans to raise funds gives some breathing space to the struggling telco, Vodafone-Idea needs to turn its focus on gaining market share and breaking the duopoly forming in India’s telecom industry to survive.
After years of struggling with a huge debt burden, India’s third-largest telecom services firm, Vodafone-Idea (VIL), may be on the path to recovery. VIL has put together a plan to raise around ₹45,000 crore.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message