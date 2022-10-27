We can’t escape the consequences of great power politics

The two main protagonists in the drama of Great Power Politics are getting ready, and in the past few days have declared their intent openly and unambiguously. There is no hiding behind caveats, no hedging and no denial. What there is, is an acceptance of the changing ground realities that are beginning to impose their own constraints on the way leaders think and operate. The ‘post-Cold War’ phase of the past three decades seems to have come to an end, as nations around the world restructure their own ways of looking at and engaging the world. Given that today’s geopolitical and geo-economic realities are being shaped by the rise of China and relative decline of the US from the heyday of its “unipolar moment," it is natural that their actions and reactions would be closely watched and absorbed by everyone else.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}