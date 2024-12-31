We need energy for AI, and AI for energy

AI allies

Looking overseas poses a different set of challenges. While some regions—such as the Middle East—are endowed with vast stores of reliable, low-cost energy, relying on these resources involves geostrategic and national-security trade-offs. It is no good building a data centre abroad to benefit from low-cost energy, only to find that its contents have been compromised by hostile foreign-intelligence services; that it is being used by third-party vendors as a means of avoiding export controls; that its servers are being used to exert leverage over the US; or that it is being used in ways that violate privacy.