We should expect the economic cost of closed minds to increase

A striking historical example is Argentina, which was among the world’s fastest-growing economies during the early decades of the 20th century and was widely expected to overtake the US. That changed in 1930, when a military coup resulted in the installation of the hyper-nationalist Lieutenant General José Félix Uriburu [left in the photograph] as president. Tariffs subsequently rose, together with barriers to immigration. Argentina’s open economy, now closed to the world, soon stagnated and the US surged ahead. The lesson seems even more relevant today. In a globalized world, with new ideas and research emerging everywhere, countries that succumb to nationalist solipsism and pull down their economies’ and societies’ shutters will be anything but great.