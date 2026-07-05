What Europe and NATO must do to be ready for war

As Europe takes increasing responsibility for its own defence, Russia, China, North Korea and Iran continue to enhance their co-operation and expand their defence industrial capacities. Russia’s economy is quite simply geared to wage war. Moscow invests more than 40% of its state budget in defence. It churns out military equipment around the clock to wage its brutal war against Ukraine, and it would be naive to think that this war machine will slow down the day after there is peace. Since 2022, Iran has provided drones and technology to Russia. The threat posed by Iran’s missile and potential nuclear capabilities has long been a concern to the EU and NATO. Looking further east, China’s defence industry is booming. Seven of the 15 largest defence-related firms in the world are Chinese state-owned enterprises. Beijing’s nuclear arsenal also continues to grow.