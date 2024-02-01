Opinion
What explains the Budget’s political confidence?
SummaryThis year’s interim budget could not have been more different from the 2019-20 interim budget of the previous BJP government, both in terms of the political and economic environment.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s interim budget mere months ahead of the 2024 general election is more a vote of confidence in the BJP’s political prospects than a vote on account.
