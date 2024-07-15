What happens after an assassination attempt
Thomas J. Baker , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 Jul 2024, 02:29 PM IST
SummaryAs with Reagan in 1981, the FBI will take the lead in investigating the shooting of Donald Trump.
As in 1963 and 1981, when John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan were shot, millions of Americans watched Saturday’s attack on Donald Trump, as well as the immediate response of the U.S. Secret Service. The follow-up investigation won’t be as public, but it is extremely important. An assault on a president—or a former and possibly future president—is a shock to the nation. It brings scrutiny on the law-enforcement agencies that should have prevented it and those that investigate it.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less