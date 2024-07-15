What happens after an assassination attempt

The Butler scene was an outdoor rally. Even more than at the Reagan shooting, there are many potential witnesses. Interviewing them all about what they might have seen at the shooting or before it will be a massive and time-consuming effort. In the Reagan investigation, police herded the witnesses into the auditorium where the president had spoken. They were interviewed in a relatively calm atmosphere. Some witnesses saw a lot, and some had seen Mr. Hinckley beforehand. We also needed to identify Secret Service agents who were witnesses or had other firsthand information, a sometimes delicate and sensitive undertaking.