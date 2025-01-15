What if the Fed u-turns and raises rates this year?
Summary
- Investors weigh an important matter: whether barriers are stronger to raising rates—or cutting them.
How embarrassing would it be for the Federal Reserve to raise rates this year? Could it admit that its aggressive rate reductions last year, including a cut as recently as last month, were a mistake, and put them into reverse?
