What if the Fed u-turns and raises rates this year?

Since it started releasing post-meeting policy statements in 1994, the Fed has only once switched from cuts to hikes in less than a year. That one time was special: It slashed rates in late 1998 because the failure of Long-Term Capital Management threatened to bring down Wall Street, and once it was obvious everything would be fine, it began raising rates again. Even then, it took seven months to change course, despite the rapid inflation of the dot-com bubble.