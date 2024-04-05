What if the Federal Reserve is wrong?

We can’t say for sure whether the Federal Reserve should maintain or cut its current target for short-term interest rates—and neither can the Fed, or anyone else. Ditto for important questions such as whether the Fed should maintain or accelerate its quantitative tightening or adjust any other policies. Which is why the recent run-up in the prices of gold and other commodities is worth watching.

Gold this week has surged to about $2,300 an ounce, an increase of greater than 11% so far this year, and a rise of more than 26% from its 52-week low in October. Silver and copper this week reached 52-week highs, following double-digit-percentage price gains so far in 2024. Crude-oil futures (Brent and West Texas Intermediate) also are trading near their highest levels since October.

Central banks purport to ignore commodity prices, attributing their price moves to specific supply-demand factors. But it’s hard to miss that gold’s surge followed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s reiteration that he expects to cut short-term interest rates “at some point this year." Are markets concluding that the Fed is willing to declare victory before inflation slows to the central bank’s 2% target, despite official avowals to the contrary?

Maybe that’s true. The Fed believes that the risk of recession grows the longer restrictive monetary conditions are in place and as slowing inflation causes real, inflation-adjusted interest rates to rise. Even some Fed critics seem to agree, such as our monetarist friends who’ve been predicting that a dramatic contraction in the money supply will cause a recession.

Then again, we know the Fed’s economic models are unreliable, which is why officials wrongly insisted for so long that inflation was “transitory." Monetary policy today may not be as tight as the Fed believes, if American entrepreneurship and productivity growth mean the “natural" interest rate is much higher than the Fed assumes. The rising real rates of recent months haven’t put much of a dent in employment, economic growth, or the stock market.

The point is that the Fed and its fellow central banks are running an unprecedented experiment as they unwind 15 years of ultralow interest rates and previously unfathomable bond buying. They’re doing this as economies grapple with the aftereffects of a global pandemic and inflation representing the worst monetary-policy error in 40 years.

Central bankers focus on their macroeconomic models, but sometimes financial markets are better tell-tales. Gold in particular has historically been a refuge against uncertain financial or political times. You don’t have to be a gold bug to wonder what it’s telling us now.