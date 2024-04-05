What if the Federal Reserve is wrong?
SummaryCommodity prices introduce a note of caution about rate cuts.
We can’t say for sure whether the Federal Reserve should maintain or cut its current target for short-term interest rates—and neither can the Fed, or anyone else. Ditto for important questions such as whether the Fed should maintain or accelerate its quantitative tightening or adjust any other policies. Which is why the recent run-up in the prices of gold and other commodities is worth watching.