What plunged the rupee to its lifetime low against the dollar

The exchange rate is also influenced by the rate of interest. If the interest rate is higher in India than in the US, it makes sense to put money into rupee assets than to hold them in dollar assets, and some money comes in, hedging for the possibility of the rupee depreciating and wiping out, in dollar terms, some of the additional returns to be obtained in India. Suppose the interest rate goes up in the US. Some of the capital that had come in could go back, now that the additional return promised by the interest rate differential has been pared. To depress this effect, India could raise its own rate of interest. And this is what happened at the off-cycle meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee on 4 May that increased the repo rate by 40 basis points, in the face of an expected Fed rate hike of 50 basis points. If the Reserve Bank of India had not increased its policy rate, the interest rate differential between the US and India would have narrowed, accelerating the pace at which dollar investors are pulling out from India, leading to a steeper fall in the rupee.

