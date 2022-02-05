What the budget changed for monetary policy

Economists usually say that fiscal policy should always talk to monetary policy; it’s the combination of the two that works through the economy, and the two are not independent. This conversation, most likely, has already taken place between the RBI and the budget’s makers before it was presented on 1 February. If so, that will make the outcome of the upcoming policy review easier. In the rare event that the dialogue has not already taken place, the MPC will have a task on hand. Then, the choice for it is going to be to defer the hard decision of raising the repo rate to April, when the new financial Year begins. But even so, the MPC will still need to send out on the 9 February itself unambiguous signals of when the normalization can be expected.