What Trump can do in his first 100 days

Trump’s Chance for Unity

Donald Trump’s re-election has sparked optimism among many Americans, a rediscovery of the can-do energy ingrained in our national character. After four years—marked by a sluggish response to Covid, a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and indecision on wars from Ukraine to Israel—people are relieved to see a president who appears eager to enact bold policy. The recent Israel cease-fire agreement and Mr. Trump’s unconventional cabinet picks signal that the status quo is being disrupted.

This energy shouldn’t be limited to half the country. Presidents in their first 100 days often push through partisan wish lists while the opposition regroups. Mr. Trump, too, will likely seize momentum for his agenda. But a respectable presidency also calls for broad, even bipartisan, backing. Tapping into the populist streak shared by the right and left—where figures such as JD Vance and Bernie Sanders converge—could yield real cooperation on issues such as motivating domestic manufacturing to reduce reliance on China.

The most valuable asset of a president is the ability to set the national mood. Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy understood this, and Mr. Trump’s gift for vibe-shifting is arguably unmatched today. If he wields that power strategically, even skeptics could find themselves surprisingly motivated by a sense of American renewal. By opening the door to collaboration in bipartisan goals, Mr. Trump can extend that optimism across the aisle—securing a stronger foundation for the battles ahead.

—Asher Ellis, Yale University, applied mathematics

Rebuild the National Image

The old picture of an American was something resembling Don Draper: a blue-eyed white man with slicked-back hair in a corporate suit. Though this portrayal is undeniably dated, it retains tremendous staying power, reflecting a stark reality: Our national image is frozen in the past, even as our country has evolved far beyond it.

Mr. Trump managed to sell a new idea to replace this image. “Whatever the hell color you are," he remarked at a rally in the Bronx, “we are all Americans." The unexpected message resonated, shifting votes in such areas as the Rio Grande Valley and New York. As someone born into a family of refugees in poverty in Brooklyn, I am not one to have many sympathies for Mr. Trump. And yet I am not at all surprised by this outcome. The American dream remains intoxicating in the communities I come from and know well.

In his first 100 days, Mr. Trump, the notoriously stubborn salesman, should do what he does best: double down and continue selling an inclusive vision of the American dream. To a tired nation, 100 days of dreaming sounds like a welcome respite.

—Jonathan Davydov, Harvard University, law

End the War

Mr. Trump should cease sending bombs and other aid to Israel for the war between Hamas and Israel. Gaza has been pummeled over the past year, and the humanitarian and environmental impact has been catastrophic. Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that the death toll from war has risen to more than 46,000 people. The bombs Israel has dropped have resulted in toxic dust, carbon emissions, agricultural destruction and preventable diseases. Mr. Trump should put an end to Israel’s war against Gaza.

—Safia Khan, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, English

Don’t Forget Puerto Rico

Mr. Trump should include Puerto Rico in his first steps. He seems to have forgotten the territory the U.S. has controlled since 1898. He used social-media influencers and the slogan “Make Puerto Rico Great Again" to reach the diaspora of around six million Puerto Ricans in the mainland to win the election, yet made no efforts to address issues on the actual island (such as the New Year’s power outages). The island, which can’t vote for president, voted symbolically in strong favor of Kamala Harris. How does the president plan to gain the trust of Puerto Ricans when he isn’t addressing issues that affect us at home?

—Alejandro Gonzalez-Betancourt, Georgia Institute of Technology, business administration

Aim for the Big Fish

Mr. Trump should buy Greenland, make Canada the 51st state and take back Panama, all in his first 100 days. Mr. Trump’s plans for the future are shrugged off as noise, but if he acts, he’ll accomplish his goal of “America first" in terms of security and make himself look impressive in the process.

All of these moves are important for national security: Greenland and Canada to counter expansion of America’s adversaries in the Arctic, and Panama to control a major trade hub. If Mr. Trump can accomplish these goals, he will be an American hero to some—a president who did the impossible to protect the U.S. This would further the celebrity persona he’s already built up and give Mr. Trump the last laugh against Democrats. Aim for the fish with the biggest reward early on: Greenland, Canada and Panama.

—Ari Chi, Folsom Lake College, philosophy