What Trump can do in his first 100 days

Don’t Forget Puerto Rico

Mr. Trump should include Puerto Rico in his first steps. He seems to have forgotten the territory the U.S. has controlled since 1898. He used social-media influencers and the slogan “Make Puerto Rico Great Again" to reach the diaspora of around six million Puerto Ricans in the mainland to win the election, yet made no efforts to address issues on the actual island (such as the New Year’s power outages). The island, which can’t vote for president, voted symbolically in strong favor of Kamala Harris. How does the president plan to gain the trust of Puerto Ricans when he isn’t addressing issues that affect us at home?