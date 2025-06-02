What’s good for politicians is good for General Motors

“I think tariffs is one tool that the administration can use to level the playing field," she said. What she omitted is that the playing field has been tilted in GM’s favor for decades by a 25% tariff on pickup trucks, which gives domestic automakers an effective monopoly. Also: Mr. Trump’s new 25% tariffs on all cars and parts not made in the U.S. will hurt GM, but they will wallop its foreign competitors even more.