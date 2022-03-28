What’s the ‘West’ and why does it praise others so often?

No other faith wishes to convince you of how right it is than Christianity through sermons and open debates. Ancient Brahmins, on the other hand, worked very hard to keep everything secret. It is possible that even the bit of articulation other faiths began doing was in response to the spread of Christianity, which believes there is only one right path, and everyone has to be persuaded to see it that way. On this medium of communication, the Christian restlessness to transmit a moral idea travel almost all major ideas that define the West —democracy, individual liberty, equality, environmentalism and so on. There is only one way to live, govern, and be right, and that is the way of the West. Everything else is evil, unless it is esoteric like innocuous cultural festivals, colourful saris and ‘mindfulness’. The origin of the European Enlightenment was in Christian monks learning obscure languages so that they could argue with people of other lands and show them why the Christian way was superior. The arguments brought philosophical ideas to Europe, in which elites marinated for decades, talking, talking, talking.

