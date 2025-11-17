When will AI elect a president?
Politicians must engage with voters on whatever platform or tech is most current.
After the June mayoral primary, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Mark Dubowitz tweeted, “TikTok helped NYC elect a socialist." It sure did—more than three quarters of voters under 30 went for Zohran Mamdani. We’ve come a long way from 1992, when Bill Clinton bypassed prime-time and Sunday political shows by wearing sunglasses and butchering “Heartbreak Hotel" on a saxophone on “The Arsenio Hall Show."