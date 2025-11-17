When will AI elect a president?

I think the biggest clue comes from a new OpenAI service called ChatGPT Pulse, introduced in late September. “Each night, it synthesizes information from your memory, chat history and direct feedback to learn what’s most relevant to you." You can connect your Google email and calendar too, and let’s assume, eventually, your company’s Slack chats and everything else. And then once a day, it sends you a personalized note about your passions and interests. Let me hallucinate (the old-fashioned kind) a future marketing tag line: “It knows you better than you know you."