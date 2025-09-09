Who can save France now?

François Bayrou couldn’t, and Emmanuel Macron probably can’t anymore, either. Can anyone else save France? That’s the €1 trillion question after another administration collapsed in Paris Monday.
Mr. Bayrou lost a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly (by a vote of 364 against his government versus 194 for it), ending his unhappy nine-month tenure as France’s third prime minister in a little more than a year.
What happens next is anyone’s guess. Maybe President Macron will try to soldier on, tapping some other hapless soul to manage an unmanageably divided Legislature. Or perhaps he’ll have to call another snap legislative election, and who knows which parties or politicians would win?
This fiasco isn’t Mr. Bayrou’s fault. To him fell the unenviable task of crafting a government budget plausible enough that everyone could pretend to believe it. France’s debt-to-GDP ratio is due to climb to 116% this year, and annual government expenditure is approaching 60% of GDP.
The National Assembly is split among three factions—Mr. Macron’s centrists, and big-spending parties on the left and right. Actual spending cuts are out of the question politically. Mr. Bayrou hoped he could at least corral lawmakers behind an agreement to slow (ever so modestly) the rate of increase in future spending. Apparently not.
It’s hard to think of anyone who can do better. Mr. Macron came to office in 2017 with the right reform instincts. His early successes, especially an overhaul of France’s byzantine labor laws, help explain why the economy hasn’t descended into total dysfunction. Yet his imperious political style failed to build a popular consensus behind his reform agenda.
Voters will have to sort this mess out, whether imminently via a snap election or after a period of further instability. Yet they risk finding themselves short of options, in part because they refuse to reward politicians who tell the truth about France’s fiscal mess and economic malaise.
The closest may be the insurgent-right National Rally, although “close" is a relative term. Party leader Jordan Bardella last week issued an open letter to entrepreneurs promising big changes. These include reduction of a production tax that businesses pay regardless of profitability, repeal of burdensome European Union regulations, and a revival of nuclear power to cut energy bills. National Rally also claims it can cut €100 billion in spending on bureaucracy and welfare paid to immigrants, and good luck with that.
But National Rally otherwise hews to statist intervention increasingly popular on the right, complete with protectionist industrial policies and a sovereign wealth fund. It opposed Mr. Macron’s signature reforms.
In this way the party isn’t so different from the France Unbowed movement of the far left. A leftist coalition could win a snap election and promises the statism of the National Rally with none of the gestures toward reform. If this camp wins, expect a renewed push for wealth taxes and a bevy of new tax and regulatory burdens on business, which the French always assume will work better the next time than they did the last.
France’s politicians—and voters—have proven again this week that they can break a government. And no one busts a budget with as much elan. Eventually, however, someone will have to choose economic growth, or France will stumble into a fiscal and economic crisis by default.