Why America is a “flawed democracy”
Summary
- EIU’s index plots the country’s democratic decline since 2006
IT IS DIFFICULT for a democracy to spread its values abroad when it is undermining them at home. Joe Biden, America’s president, knows that all too well. In his presidential campaign in 2020 he promised to rejuvenate democracy around the world. In office he has spent nearly four years refuting false claims that he stole the election from Donald Trump. (More than half of Republicans still think that Mr Biden did not win in 2020.) Democracy around the world is not in great shape either.