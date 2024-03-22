Why America is a “flawed democracy”

Instead, it is America’s political culture and the functioning of its government that pose the biggest problems. Within the culture category, America scores poorly on political polarisation and general support for democracy. A recent survey by Pew, a pollster, found that more than a quarter of Americans think that an autocracy—in which a leader can bypass Congress and the courts—would be a somewhat or very good form of government. On government functionality, America’s score is weighed down by mistrust of elected officials and perceptions of corruption. The same survey by Pew found that more than 80% of respondents believed that most political figures “don’t care" about “what people like me think". In Sweden, a full democracy, just 43% of people think that. Gridlock in Congress over big issues, such as control of the border and aid for Ukraine, probably undermines Americans’ sense of trust.