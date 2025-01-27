Why business leaders are bullish on Trump 47

Small businesses are especially celebrating the prospect of deregulation. According to the National Federation of Small Business Optimism survey, the net percent of owners expecting the economy to improve rose in December to its highest level since the fourth quarter of 1983. The share who believe it is a good time to expand their business was the highest since February 2020. “Expectations for economic growth, lower inflation, and positive business conditions have increased in anticipation of pro-business policies and legislation in the new year," said NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg.