Why Iran may dash for the bomb
SummaryRegime voices are pushing for it, and panic over Trump may offer a new impetus for action.
Among the many challenges facing the incoming Trump administration is an Iran on the edge of nuclear arms. The mullahs have used the Biden years well, filling their coffers and advancing their atomic project. Much has changed in the Middle East since Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel has been more daring in taking on its enemies. But a middling power can do only so much, particularly when constantly badgered by a procession of Democratic Party luminaries.