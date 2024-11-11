Why Iran may dash for the bomb

For the first time, important Iranian constituencies are publicly calling for the state to build nuclear weapons. On Oct. 2, Javan, a newspaper that is mouthpiece of the Revolutionary Guards, stressed that given the Israeli use of “devastating military technology to establish a new order . . . one immediate option is a shift in Iran’s nuclear doctrine." It added that “while Iran’s nuclear doctrine over the past 50 years (including the Pahlavi era) has been focused on the peaceful use of nuclear technology, today, Tehran has the capacity, context and opportunity for an immediate transformation of this program." A week later, 39 parliamentarians appealed to the Supreme National Security Council to change Iran’s defense doctrine. A chorus of Iranian VIPs have since come out in favor of developing the A-bomb to check Israel and the U.S.