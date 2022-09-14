Why it's alright to blame Queen Elizabeth II for Britain's crimes

If she felt moral scruples, she could’ve taken a page from her uncle who preferred a dalliance to the throne and abdicated. But she never did, and for which we can’t blame her. Who’d want to give up untold riches that one is handed down by virtue of one’s birth? Imagine travelling the world without a passport and legally being able to commit any crime without the law having an inkling what to do even if you went on a murderous rampage. And no one holds you responsible for anything, including your son hobnobbing with Epstein. So, while one might understand the reluctance to abdicate, continuing as the Queen meant that she acquiesces the crimes of the British government, not to mention those committed by her family members which includes sexual assault of minors, racism against its own members.

