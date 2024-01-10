Why nutrition, not hunger alleviation, needs to be India’s primary focus
SummaryRather than blowing the budget on free foodgrains, the government should focus on providing access to a more balanced diet, including higher protein consumption
A key part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for ‘amrit kaal’, or golden era, is eliminating hunger in India. That is why the government decided to extend the Pradhin Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, or PMGKAY, scheme, which aims to provide free foodgrains to the poor for another five years beginning this month.